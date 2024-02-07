Apni Party demands restoration of statehood, immediate polls in Jammu & Kashmir

Srinagar, Feb 07: Apni Party on Wednesday called on the centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir and to hold due assembly, panchayat, and ULB polls here without any further delay.

“These demands arose during an important meeting presided over by the party chief, Syed Mohammad Altaf Bukhari, at the party headquarters in Srinagar today. The meeting was attended by leaders and senior workers from the Langate constituency. Prominent party leaders, including Senior Vice President Ghulam Hassan Mir, General Secretary Rafi Ahmad Mir, and District President Kupwara Raja Manzoor were also present on the occasion,” a party statement said.

It said that during the meeting, the leaders discussed the prevailing political situation thoroughly and deemed the holding of due assembly, Panchayat, and ULB polls imperative. They also demanded the Centre to restore statehood to Jammu and Kashmir as soon as possible.

Bukhari who chaired the meeting urged participants to intensify their political and public outreach activities to remain connected with the masses in the constituency.

He said, “Since the parliamentary elections are around the corner and the assembly elections too are expected to be held in the near future, we must keep in touch with the people to make them well aware of the unambiguous agenda and policies of the party. People must be aware that Apni Party is dedicated to serving them, and this is the only party that has the will and potential to change the scenario of Jammu and Kashmir for the better.”

He went on to say, “It is your responsibility to make people aware that Apni Party is dedicated to striving for permanent peace, enduring prosperity and equivalent development across Jammu and Kashmir.”