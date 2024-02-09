Srinagar, Feb 09: The 7th Indian Ocean Conference (IOC 2024), an event for regional cooperation and dialogue commenced today in Perth, Australia and will be concluded tomorrow.

Organized by the India Foundation in collaboration with the Ministry of External Affairs of India, the Government of Australia, the S. Rajaratnam School of International Studies, Singapore, and the Perth-US Asia Centre, Australia, the conference has drawn significant attention for its theme: “Towards a Stable and Sustainable Indian Ocean.”

With delegations led by ministers from over 22 countries, senior officials from 16 countries, and representatives from 6 multilateral organizations, this year’s edition has seen a huge level of participation.

Among the attendees is Arhan Bagati, the visionary founder of the Kashmir’s Yamberzal Applied Research Institute (KYARI), marking a significant presence alongside global leaders and policymakers.

The inaugural session of the conference featured addresses by high-profile dignitaries, including H.E. Ranil Wickremesinghe, President of Sri Lanka; Ms. Penny Wong, Minister of Foreign Affairs of Australia; Dr. S. Jaishankar, External Affairs Minister of India; and Dr. Vivian Balakrishnan, Minister for Foreign Affairs of Singapore.

Their speeches underscored the collective ambition to address critical issues facing the Indian Ocean region, from environmental sustainability and maritime security to economic cooperation and technological advancement.

Arhan Bagati’s participation underscores the vital role of youth, innovation, and research in shaping the future of the Indian Ocean region. Representing the dynamic perspectives of the younger generation and the research community, Bagati’s contributions are poised to enrich discussions on inclusive growth, sustainable development, and regional cooperation.

The conference agenda is densely packed with sessions designed to foster constructive dialogue and develop actionable strategies for the future. The diverse assembly of dignitaries and experts not only enhances the depth of the discussions but also reflects a strong global commitment to ensuring the prosperity and stability of the Indian Ocean region.

As the 7th Indian Ocean Conference progresses, the insights gained and partnerships formed are expected to have a lasting impact on the region’s development trajectory.

With its high-level engagement and forward-thinking focus, the conference is laying the groundwork for transformative initiatives that will steer the Indian Ocean towards a more stable and sustainable future.

Arhan Bagati’s involvement in this pivotal event highlights the crucial importance of innovative leadership and research in driving positive change at both regional and global levels.