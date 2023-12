Rajouri, December 08: Security forces in Friday recovered arms and ammunition in Naushera area of Rajouri district.

An official told GNS that a search operation was launched by joint team of Police and army in the Patrari Rajalkote forest area. During searches one pistol wrapped in white cloth, 8 cartridges of 9mm pistol and other incriminating material was recovered.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered in this regard and investigation has been taken up.