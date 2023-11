Srinagar, Nov 13: Northern Army Commander Lt General Upendra Dwivedi has celebrated Diwali with troops in Akhnoor sector of Jammu, officials said today.

“LtGenUpendraDwivedi, #ArmyCdrNC visited forward areas in #Akhnoor and celebrated Diwali with troops,” army spokesperson said on X ( formerly Twitter)

The Army Commander interacted with veterans, Personnel of IAF, CAPF and achievers and felicitated them with Commendation Cards for their exceptional work and devotion to duty, he added.