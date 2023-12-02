Army commander reviews security situation in south Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 2: Chinar Corps Commander Lt General Rajiv Ghai

on Saturday reviewed the prevailing security situation & coordinated the counter terrorism grid during the winter season.

He also complimented the troops for planning and execution of Arihal operation.

“#ChinarCorps Cdr chaired a Security Review Meet at Awantipur, #Pulwama today to review the prevailing security situation & coordinate the CT Grid during the winter season,” said an army spokesperson on X.

He also “complimented the troops for their planning & execution of OP ARIHAL, #Pulwama on 30 Nov – 01 Dec where one terrorist was eliminated & war-like stores recovered.”