Army defuses unexploded ordnances in Kargil

Srinagar, Nov 17: Army has defused 45 unexploded ordnances (UXOs) in the Kargil area of Ladakh Union Territory, officials said today.

A spokesperson of Fire and Furry Corps which overlooks defence of Ladakh region wrote on X: “To ensure safety of movement for all, DhruvaSappers’ Bomb Disposal Team successfully neutralized 45 Unexploded Ordnances (UXOs) in Kurbathang area, Kargil, working hand-in-hand with Civil Administration and @KargilPolice to secure areas around Pashkun.”

Indian Army remains dedicated to safeguarding our citizens, with collaborative efforts ensuring the safety of lives, he added.

Unexploded ordnances are explosive ammunition including bombs, bullets, shells, grenades, mines etc. which failed to explode when they were employed, and now pose a risk of detonation.