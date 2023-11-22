Army officer killed, three soldiers injured in ongoing Rajouri encounter

Srinagar, Nov 22: An army officer was killed and three soldiers injured in an ongoing encounter in Kalakote area of Rajouri district of Jammu and Kashmir on Wednesday.

The encounter broke out between terrorists and security forces in Rajouri district on Wednesday morning when joint forces of the Army and Jammu and Kashmir Police launched a cordon and search operation in the suspected area.

Security forces have tightened the cordon with the additional reinforcement rushed to the area to thwart all possible attempts by the terrorists to flee.