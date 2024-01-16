Army soldier dead, another injured in Poonch road accident

Srinagar, Jan 16: An army soldier died and another was injured in a road accident in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said an army water tanker plunged into a gorge at Chira wala morh Koslaiyan at around 3:45 pm today, leaving two soldiers injured.

He said the injured were evacuated to the MI room for immediate treatment and further shifted to army Hospital.

However, the driver namely Pritam Singh succumbed to his injuries and the condition of other injured soldier, who has been identified as Abdul Manan, is stable.