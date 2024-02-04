Army’s heroic rescue effort saves pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall in Kupwara

Srinagar, Feb 04: The Indian Army has once again showcased their dedication and bravery by rescuing a pregnant woman amid heavy snowfall in north Kashmir’s Kupwara district.

An official told Kashmir Scroll that a woman identified as Safoora Begum, was in critical condition, and her husband, Mushtaq Ahmed Gagi, reached out to the Army Camp Vilgam for urgent assistance.

The official said that despite facing challenging weather conditions with heavy snowfall blocking the roads, the rescue team from Army Camp Kakrosa wasted no time in responding to the distress call. They hiked for 7-8 kilometers in 2 to 3 feet of snow in the middle of the night, risking their own safety to reach Safoora Begum in time.

With the help of Vilgam Police, who were already on standby at PHC Vilgam, the patient was carefully and safely evacuated. The doctors at PHC Vilgam attended to her immediately, ensuring the safety of both the mother and child the official said.

Meanwhile, locals hailed the quick response and timely assistance from the Indian Army and Vilgam police by saving both lives.