Article 370: Srinagar Police appeals people to desist from rumor mongering on social media

Srinagar, Dec 11: Srinagar Police on Monday appealed people to desist from posting, sharing and propagating provocative and misinformation content on social media platforms.

The directions came ahead of verdict on Article 370 which is being pronounced by a 5-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud.

“Common public is appealed to desist from posting/sharing/propagating instigative/provocative content, misinformation & rumour mongering across social media platforms,” Srinagar Police in a tweet said.

Earlier, Cyber Police Kashmir had also issued advisory for netizens asking them to desist from uploading or sharing sensitive content on social media platforms and asked them to be responsible social media users.

“All the social media users are advised to use social media platforms responsibly and refrain from sharing rumours, fake news, hate speech or obscene, violent and defamatory content,” Cyber Police Kashmir had said.

“Moreover, social media users are cautioned not to indulge in propagation of terrorist and secessionist ideology and false narrative”.

“Circulation of any incriminatory content received from other users without verifying the actual facts may be avoided and on noticing/receiving any such information, instead of sharing with others, immediately inform Cyber Police Kashmir,” it added.