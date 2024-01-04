Article 370 was like cancer, didn’t think it will ever be abrogated: Vice President

Srinagar, Jan 04: Terming Article 370 as a cancer for the country, Vice President, Jagdeep Dhankar on Thursday said that he didn’t think the constitutional provision will ever be abrogated.

Addressing a function at Biotech Startup Expo in Kathua, Vice President said that he didn’t think Article 370 would ever end.

He said the said provision in the Constitution was a temporary but was posing like “cancer” for the country.

He congratulated the Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Lok Sabha, Rajya Sabha and Supreme Court for undoing the law from Constitution for ever.

“Today it is a day of happiness. Article 370 is no more in the Constitution. It was a cancer for the country. Ultimately dream of Late Syama Prasad Mukherjee has been fulfilled,” he said.

Pertinently, Article 370 which provided special status to J&K was repealed by the central government on August 05, 2019.

The decision was stamped by the five-member bench of Supreme Court headed by Justice DY Chandrachud after a period of over four-years on December 11, last year.