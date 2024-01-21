As 3 quarters of ‘Chillai-Kalan’ go dry, MeT predicts wet spell in last phase in Kashmir

Srinagar, Jan 21: While three-quarters of ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, have elapsed without rain or snow, weatherman has forecast wet spell at isolated places in the final phase of it in Jammu and Kashmir.

A meteorological department official here told GNS that while dry weather was expected to continue till Wednesday; generally cloudy weather with light snow at isolated higher reaches was likely on January 24 and 25.

From January 27-28, he said, generally cloudy weather with light rain/snow over scattered places.

“There is possibility of light to moderate rain/snow at many places very likely (details awaited) from January 29-31,” he said.

Meanwhile, he said, moderate to dense fog and fall in day temperature over plains of Jammu division was likely during next two days.

Regarding night temperature, he said Srinagar recorded a low of minus 4.8°C against minus 3.7°C on previous night and it was 1.6°C below normal for the summer capital of J&K for this time of the year.

Qazigund recorded a minimum of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.0°C on the previous night, he said. The minimum temperature was 1.1°C below normal for the gateway town of Kashmir, the MeT official said.

Pahalgam recorded a low of minus 6.5°C against minus 5.5°C on the previous night and it was 1.0°C above normal for the famous resort in south Kashmir.

Kokernag, also in south Kashmir, recorded a minimum of minus 2.3°C against minus 2.0°C on the previous night and the temperature was above normal by 1.3°C for the place, the official said.

Kupwara town in north Kashmir recorded a low of minus 5.7°C against minus 4.7°C on the previous night and it was 2.8°C below normal there, the official said.

Gulmarg, the official said, recorded a low of minus 5.0°C against minus 4.6°C on the previous night and the temperature was 3.2°C above normal for the world famous skiing resort in north Kashmir.

Jammu, he said, recorded a minimum of 5.6°C against 5.9°C on the previous night, and it was below normal by 1.4°C for the winter capital of J&K.

Banihal recorded a low of minus 1.2°C, Batote 1.7°C and Bhaderwah minus 0.4°C, he said.

Kashmir valley is under ‘Chillai-Kalan’, the 40-day harsh period of winter, which will end on January 29. However it does not mean an end to the winter. It is followed by a 20-day-long period called ‘Chillai-Khurd’ that occurs between January 30 and February 19 and a 10-day-long period ‘Chillai-Bachha’ (baby cold) which is from February 20 to March 1.