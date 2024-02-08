Avalanche hits Sarbal area of J&K’s Ganderbal

Srinagar, Feb 08: An avalanche hit the Sarbal area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Ganderbal district on Thursday, officials said.

“There was no loss of life or damage to property,” officials told Greater Kashmir.

The incident occurred close to the Zojila Tunnel workshop, prompting quick action from Mega Tunnel officials to ensure the safety of their employees.

The Jammu and Kashmir Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) has issued an avalanche warning in few districts of the Union Territory, stressing proactive measures to reduce risks.