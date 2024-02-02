Avalanche warning issued for eight J&K districts

Srinagar, Feb 02: Authorities on Friday issued low and medium danger level avalanche warnings for eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

People in this regard have been advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further directions.

J&K Disaster Management Authority (JKDMA) in a statement said that avalanche with LOW Danger Level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over BANDIPORE, BARAMULLA, KUPWARA & GANDERBAL districts in next 24 hours.

It also said that avalanche with MEDIUM Danger Level is likely to occur above 3000 metres over DODA, KISHTWAR, POONCH, & RAMBAN districts in next 24 hours.

JKDM advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas.