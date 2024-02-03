Avalanche warning issued for eight J&K districts

Srinagar, Feb 03: Authorities on Saturday issued medium danger level avalanche warning for eight district of Jammu and Kashmir, and advised people of the respective areas to avoid venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders.

“Avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres above sea level over Bandipore, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in next 24 hours,” J&K Disaster Management Authority informed.

They advised people living in these areas to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders.