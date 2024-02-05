Avalanche warning issued for eight J&K districts

Srinagar, Feb 05: Authorities on Monday issued avalanche warning for eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

They advised people to avoid venturing in avalanche prone areas till further orders.

“Avalanche with low danger level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over Bandipora, Baramulla and Kupwara districts in next 24 hours. Also avalanche with medium danger level is likely to occur above 2200 metres over Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch, Ramban and Ganderbal districts in next 24 hours,” JKDMA in an advisory said.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, advisory added.