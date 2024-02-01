Avalanche warning issued for eight J&K districts

Srinagar, Feb 01: J&K Disaster Management Authority on Thursday issued medium danger level avalanche warning in eight districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

“Avalanche with MEDIUM Danger Level is likely to occur above 2400 metres above sea level over Bandipora, Baramulla, Ganderbal, Kupwara, Doda, Kishtwar, Poonch and Ramban districts in next 24 hours,” JKDMA said.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas till further orders, it added.