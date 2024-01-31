Avalanche warning issued for J&K districts

Srinagar, Jan 31: Disaster Management Authority on Wednesday issued avalanche with low danger level warning in next 24 hours over Jammu and Kashmir’s Doda and Ganderbal districts.

It also issued medium danger level avalanche warning over Poonch, Baramulla, Bandipora and Kupwara district in next 24 hours.

“Avalanche with LOW Danger Level is likely to occur above 2800 & 3500 metres over DODA & GANDERBAL districts respectively in next 24 hours,” JKDMA said.

It added, “Avalanche with MEDIUM Danger Level is likely to occur above 2400 metres over POONCH, BARAMULLA, BANDIPORE & KUPWARA districts in next 24 hours”.

People living in these areas are advised to take precautions and avoid venturing in the avalanche prone areas, it further added.