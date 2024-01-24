Azad prays for peace at India’s oldest mosque in Kochi

Srinagar, Jan 24: Chairman DPAP & former Chief Minister Ghulam Nabi Azad today visited Kochi & offered prayers at India’s first-ever and oldest Mosque in the sub-continent.

The Perumal mosque has been standing for over 1500 years.

The Imam revealed that it was constructed during the lifetime of Prophet Muhammad (SAW).

Accompanied by committee members and the Mosque’s Imam, Azad offered special two rakat namaz, creating a unique blend of history, serenity, and spirituality, read a statement.

The mosque, still actively in use, attracts a congregation exceeding 3000.

Beyond its architectural marvel, this Mosque holds immense religious and historical significance.

Functioning as both a Jama Masjid and a daily prayer space, it continues to draw people from all religions due to its rich historic importance – a place where history and spirituality seamlessly converge.

Azad, after this soul-stirring experience, offered prayers for peace, unity and prosperity.

The Perumal mosque stands as a beacon, symbolizing the harmonious coexistence of history and spirituality, added the statement.