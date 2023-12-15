Barzulla Bund to be made operational for vehicular movement from New Year’s Day: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 15: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir, Vijay Kumar Bidhuri Friday said that authorities are concerned over recurrent traffic jams in southern parts of city and added Barzulla Bund stretch will be made operational for vehicular movement from January 01, 2024.

Divisional Commissioner Kashmir during his spot visit to the site impressed upon R&B officers to make Barzulla Bund stretch functional by the end of December this year and allow vehicular movement from January 01, 2024.

He was accompanied by senior officers of R&B, Traffic Police and revenue officials.

“The road is being constructed from Natipora to Barzulla Bridge to divert the traffic during peak hours to ease the traffic flow,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said.

Div Com took strolled entire length of the road to inspect the completed and ongoing works on the road. He instructed for removing of encroachments from the road and expedite the completion of pending work.

He was informed that half of the road has been completed while another half is being developed and shall be completed within fifteen days.

He also inspected the ongoing works of development of walkway and cycle track on the left bank of Barzulla Canal.

On the occasion, he was briefed about the beautification and development projects being executed by Srinagar Smart City Limited (SSCL).