Bemina, Sanat Nagar flyovers to be thrown open by mid 2024: Div Com Kashmir

Srinagar, Dec 13: Divisional Commissioner Kashmir Vijay Kumar Bidhuri on Wednesday said that the pace of work on flyovers undertaken in Srinagar has been accelerated and it is hoped that Bemina & Sanat Nagar flyovers will be thrown open and dedicated to public by mid of 2024.

“If you will see the work on Srinagar flyovers the pace of work undertaken has been accelerated. Authorities are monitoring the work process keenly and it is hoped that Bemina and Sanat Nagar flyovers will be dedicated to public by mid of 2024,” Divisional Commissioner Kashmir told Greater Kashmir.

On Botengo flyover, the Divisional Commissioner Kashmir said the work on the said flyover has been taken up energetically and hopefully National Highways Authority of India (NHAI) will allow two-way traffic on it by the end of this year.

“There was a deadline of November 15 but due to some constraints it couldn’t be met. Now the issues have been sorted out and NHAI is likely to allow two-way traffic on the said flyover from December 31 onwards,” he added.