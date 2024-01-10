Victory for Tshering Tobgay and the PDP in Bhutan’s National Election

New Delhi, January 10, 2024: The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) led by former Prime Minister Tshering Tobgay emerged triumphant in Bhutan’s recent parliamentary elections. Although official results are pending, early indications suggest a clear path for Tobgay’s return to the Prime Minister’s office, marking his second term at the helm of the Himalayan nation.

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP), led by Tshering Tobgay, clinched a victory in the 2024 National Assembly general elections of Bhutan, securing 30 out of 47 seats. The Bhutan Tendrel Party (BTP) captured the remaining 17 seats, as reported by local media based on preliminary results from individual constituencies.

Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi extended his congratulations to Tshering Tobgay and the PDP via social media.

PM Modi’s message, shared on Twitter, expressed heartfelt congratulations to his Bhutanese counterpart and the PDP, highlighting his anticipation for continued collaboration and deepening of the unique friendship and cooperation between the two countries.

“My dear friend @tsheringtobgay and the People’s Democratic Party, a hearty congratulations on your success in the Bhutan parliamentary elections. I look forward to our continued collaboration to strengthen the special friendship and cooperation that bind our nations.”

This significant win positions the 58-year-old conservation advocate to lead the government once again. Tobgay’s political journey in Bhutan is notable: he was the leader of the opposition in Bhutan’s inaugural parliament, formed in 2008.

Tobgay, a former civil servant with an academic background in mechanical engineering from the University of Pittsburgh and a master’s in public administration from Harvard, previously served as Bhutan’s Prime Minister from 2013 to 2018. His impending return to leadership marks a notable moment in Bhutanese politics, reflecting the electorate’s trust and confidence in his vision for the country’s future.

The elections in Bhutan, a landlocked nation with a population of around 800,000, saw remarkable voter dedication. In some instances, voters embarked on challenging multi-day journeys through the Himalayas to exercise their democratic rights.

Bhutan’s election process involves two stages. In the first round, held on November 30, voters selected candidates from a range of parties. The PDP and the BTP emerged as frontrunners in this initial phase, proceeding to the final round to compete for the National Assembly seats.

This election marked a dramatic shift in Bhutan’s political landscape. The Druk Nyamrup Tshogpa (DNT), which formed the government in 2018 under Prime Minister Lotay Tshering, received only 13% of the votes this time, failing to advance past the first round. This outcome also applied to their previous opposition parties.

Since adopting electoral democracy in 2008, coinciding with the start of the current king’s reign, Bhutan has witnessed significant political evolution. The king remains immensely popular in this Buddhist-majority country, where election campaigns are known for their calm demeanour and strict regulations on distributing electoral materials.

A notable aspect of these elections was the imposition of heavy fines on several candidates and political parties for social media violations. The offences ranged from making defamatory comments and spreading misinformation to inciting regionalism, campaigning outside allowed times, false accusations, unauthorized third-party advertising, and engaging in hate speech, reflecting the growing impact of social media on Bhutanese politics.

Bhutan holds strategic significance,

In the realm of international geopolitics, Bhutan emerges as a pivotal player, drawing keen attention from both India and China as the nation undergoes a crucial change of political leadership.

The strategic implications of these election results are particularly significant in the backdrop of the contested border with China, as Bhutan increasingly becomes a focal point of Chinese interest.

India closely observes the electoral process, fuelled by concerns surrounding the latest discussions between China and Bhutan concerning their unresolved border issues. China’s encroachments into Bhutanese territory, coupled with attempts to establish diplomatic ties with Bhutan, present formidable challenges.

The growing Chinese presence and influence in Bhutan raise alarms, with the construction of military roads and the placement of settlers in contested areas creating a new front along India’s vulnerable Siliguri Corridor—a mere 22 kilometres wide at its narrowest point.

A recent “cooperation agreement” between Bhutan and China to address border disputes intensifies India’s apprehensions.

Bhutan, historically enjoying a special relationship with India, where policies and the economy are deeply intertwined.

The close ties between Bhutan and India, evidenced by the ability of Bhutanese citizens to travel to India without passports, underscore the interdependence. Recent developments, such as the Bhutanese King’s official visit to India in early November 2023, mark a significant moment in the Bhutan-India relationship. The visit, spanning Assam, Mumbai, and Delhi, included crucial meetings with the Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, emphasizing the enduring positive aspects of the relationship.

The Bhutanese King’s visit, the most influential and respected person in the Himalayan Kingdom rekindled shared history and trade ties, providing opportunities for enhanced connectivity, trade, security, and business growth along the shared border.

Ambitious projects, such as the transformation of a domestic airport into an international one and the establishment of a special economic zone on the border, hold promise for economic growth and cooperation in the region.

India’s role as the de facto security guarantor for Bhutan remains pivotal, cemented by treaties dating back to 1949. The deep-rooted historical bond between Bhutan and India is characterized by mutual understanding and trust, with India playing a crucial role in Bhutan’s development across various sectors.

As Bhutan’s new ministerial team prepares to take charge in Bhutan, there lies an opportune moment to reassess and strengthen the entire spectrum of bilateral cooperation between India and Bhutan relationship.

The evolving dynamics present a chance for India and Bhutan to fortify their partnership across diverse sectors, ensuring stability, security, and shared prosperity in the region.