Bill to amend J&K local bodies’ laws introduced in Lok Sabha

New Delhi, Feb 05: A bill that seeks to amend laws related to local bodies in Jammu and Kashmir was introduced in the Lok Sabha on Monday.

According to details available with KNS, Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai introduced the bill in the Lok Sabha today.

The Jammu and Kashmir Local Bodies Laws (Amendment) Bill, 2024, seeks to amend the Jammu and Kashmir Panchayati Raj Act, 1989; the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Act, 2000; and the Jammu and Kashmir Municipal Corporation Act, 2000.

Parliament budget session is underway and will end on February 09. This will be the last session of both houses ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled to be held in April-May this year.