BJP welcomes SC verdict on Article 370: Nadda

Srinagar, Dec 11: BJP President Jagat Prakash Nadda Monday said the party welcomed the decision of Supreme Court on Article 370 and praised PM Narendra Modi for “merging Jammu & Kashmir into the Union of India.”

In his message on X, Nadda said: “BJP welcomes the decision of Supreme Court on Article 370. The five-member constitutional bench of SC upholds the abrogation of Article 370 valid. It is Prime Minister Narendra Modi who took historic step by merging Jammu & Kashmir into the Union of India. I along with my crores of workers (karyekarta) are grateful to PM Modi for this endeavor.”