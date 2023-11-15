Black Bear Captured Alive in Bandipora Village

Bandipora, Nov 15: A black bear was captured alive in Ahemsharief village of north Kashmir’s Bandipora district on intervening Tuesday and Wednesday night.

Ranger, Wildlife Range Bandipora, Fida Ur Rehman told GNS that a wild bear was roaming in the area for last many weeks now, creating fear among the local populace.

“The Wildlife department employees were camping in the area and after weeks of persistent efforts, the bear was caught in the cage and subsequently tranquilised,” he said.

Another Wildlife Department official wishing anonymity told GNS that they have huge dearth of manpower and equipment to tackle such situations. “We have intimated the higher-ups from time to time regarding this, but nothing significant has been done to mitigate the issue as of now”, the official said.

“Through this medium, I would like to reach out to the higher ups again and request them to take the things into consideration so that the life and property of people is saved every once such a situation arises anywhere in the district”, the official added. (GNS)