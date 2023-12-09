Blaze damages six shops in Batmaloo Srinagar

Srinagar, Dec 09: At least six shops were damaged in a blaze in the Batamaloo locality of Srinagar, officials said.

An official said that at least six shops in a single-storey shopping line in Batmaloo were damaged in the fire, that broke out at around 2:34 am.

He added that the timely response from the F&ES personnel prevented the fire from spreading to nearby shops.

No loss of life or injuries were reported in the incident, the official said, adding that the cause of the fire is being ascertained—(KNO)