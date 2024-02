Srinagar, Feb 05: The body of a man, who was in the e-rikshaw that fell the river Jhelum near Lasjan bridge, was retrieved on MOnday after three days, officials said.

An official told the news agency Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that after hectic efforts, the body was recovered today by rescuers.

He identified the deceased as Mukhtar Ahmad Sheikh of Srinagar’s Batmaloo.

On Saturday, e-rickshaw fell in the Jhelum near Lasjan bridge, following which a search and rescue operation was launches.