Body of MBBS student who passed way in Iran to reach Sopore soon

Srinagar, Jan 20: The mortal remains of an MBBS student, who died of a suspected cardiac arrest in Tehran earlier this month, is expected to reach his native village in Sopore for last rites anytime soon.

An official told news agency Kashmir Scroll that the body of Arsalan Amin Kanjwal, who expired due to a heart attack at Medical College on 5/6 January 2024 in the capital of Iran is in the final phase of its transportation back home.

“After the post-mortem and fulfilment of other formalities, the body was airlifted from Tehran at 6.10 pm on 19-01-2024 and arrived at New Delhi at 1.15 am today”, the official said.

“The body is being airlifted to Srinagar in a delayed Indigo flight and may reach Srinagar Airport by 1.45 PM”, the official said.

“Ambulance has been kept ready at the airport to further shift the body to native village in Sopore”, the official said further.