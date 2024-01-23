Body of PHE employee found under mysterious circumstances in Rajouri

Srinagar, Jan 23: Body of a Public Health Engineering Department (Jal Shakti) employee was found under mysterious circumstances in Darhal area of Rajouri district.

Quoting officials, the news agency Kashmir Scroll reported the body of Mohammad Nisar son of Mian Akoo of Thanamarg was recovered near a water tank in the Khori Wali area.

“The employee had gone to perform his duties yesterday but didn’t return back”, the official said adding after the family searched for him, the body was found lying near the water tank under mysterious circumstances.

A police official told Kashmir Scroll that they have recovered the body from the site. “We have registered a case in this regard for investigations”, the official said.