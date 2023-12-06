Bomb scare at DPS Jammu, search operation underway

Srinagar, Dec 06: A purported bomb scare at Delhi Public School Jammu has created widespread chaos in and outside the institution since this morning, official sources said.

The sources informed news agency Kashmir Scroll that Bomb Disposal Squads alongside several contingents of security forces have reached Delhi Public School, at residency road Jammu, after a teacher of the institution received a bomb threat in a phone call.

“The teacher informed the school administration about the purported call, following which BDS was informed”, they said.

“A search operation is underway at the educational institution, however there was no detection of any explosive devices or any suspicious or incriminating material”, they said.

“The students continue to remain inside the institution”, they further said.

More details awaited.