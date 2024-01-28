BRO achieves breakthrough of 700 Mtr long Naushera Tunnel on Akhnoor – Poonch Road

Jammu : 28 Jan: Akhnoor – Poonch road, the “Golden Arc Road” is a very old and highly strategic 200 km stretch which connects south Kashmir & Jammu region to the West of Jammu Kashmir.

As per News Agency Kashmir Scroll that tunnel connects important border districts of Akhnoor, Rajouri and Poonch. There are four major Tunnels in this stretch viz Kandi tunnel, Sungal tunnel, Naushera tunnel and Bhimber Gali tunnel.

A defence official said the construction of a pivotal infrastructure project National Highway144A connecting Akhnoor to Poonch reached a significant milestone today as the breakthrough ceremony for the Naushera Tunnel took place. The tunnel spanning an impressive 700 meters is a crucial link connecting Akhnoor and Poonch.

Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, DG Border Roads attended the breakthrough ceremony, underscoring the importance of this project signifying a major step forward in enhancing regional connectivity and facilitating smoother transportation along the National Highway, he added.

Last year on November 25, 2023 breakthrough of Kandi tunnel was achieved signifying the efforts of BRO towards providing connectivity across the areas of Rajouri and Poonch. The progress of National Highway has taken pace and the project is expected to be completed by 2026 before its specified time, he added.

During his address Lt Gen Raghu Srinivasan, DG BR mentioned that BRO is spearheading crucial road projects to connect remote areas with major centers in the Jammu – Poonch region. The Jammu – Poonch link, advancing rapidly, is on track for completion in the next few years. On being asked about Defence Infrastructure along LoC, DG Border Roads mentioned that development of defence infrastructure is a continuous process and Border Roads Organisation is committed towards strengthening of defence infrastructure by building and upgrading strategic roads all along the IB, LC and LAC.

BRO and Project Sampark is steadfast in its commitment to create, connect, care and save lives of the citizens of its area of responsibility. It believes in the adage “Roads Build Nation” and rededicated itself to the construction of border roads infrastructures to spur socio-economic progress.