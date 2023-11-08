BSF DG visits LoC areas of Bandipora to review operational preparedness

BSF Kashmir/X
Author Avatar

GK Web Desk

November 8, 2023 6:51 pm No Comments

Srinagar, Nov 8: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday
reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed at Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district .

A BSF spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter) that the DG interacted with the troops and lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions.

“Shri Nitin Agrawal visited forward areas of #Bandipore & reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed at #LoC. DG interacted with troops & lauded their steadfast tenacity & dedication in challenging terrain & harsh weather conditions,” BSF Kashmir said on X.

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

4 + nineteen =