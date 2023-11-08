BSF DG visits LoC areas of Bandipora to review operational preparedness

Srinagar, Nov 8: Director General of Border Security Force (BSF), Nitin Agrawal on Wednesday

reviewed the operational preparedness of units deployed at Line of Control (LoC) in north Kashmir’s Bandipora district .

A BSF spokesperson said on X (formerly Twitter) that the DG interacted with the troops and lauded their steadfast tenacity and dedication in challenging terrain and harsh weather conditions.

