Srinagar, Nov 26 : Security forces have launched a cordon-and-search-operation in Krishna Ghati sector in Mendhar area in Pooch district, officials said.

The officials told GNS that security forces launched the CASO after alert troops noticed suspicious movement in the area along Line of Control in Krishna Ghati sector.

“A joint operation is being carried out by army, police and CRPF”, the official said further. (GNS)