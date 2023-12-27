Centre declares Masarat Alam-led Muslim League as unlawful organisation

Srinagar, December 27: The centre on Wednesday declared Muslim League as an unlawful organisation.

“The ‘Muslim League Jammu Kashmir (Masarat Alam faction)’/MLJK-MA is declared as an ‘Unlawful Association’ under UAPA,” tweeted Home Minister Amit Shah.

“This organization and its members are involved in anti-national and secessionist activities in J&K supporting terrorist activities and inciting people to establish Islamic rule in J&K,” he said.

“The PM @narendramodi government’s message is loud and clear that anyone acting against the unity, sovereignty, and integrity of our nation will not be spared and face the full wrath of the law,” added Shah.