Chugh demands CBI probe in Aam Aadmi clinics in Punjab

Srinagar, Jan 08: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh Monday said that Aam Admi clinics in the entire state have collapsed and proved to be a dismal failure.

Chugh alleged that such clinics seems to be a racket being run by the Bhagwant Singh government which needs investigatioin.

The BJP leader said that a large number of people were being subjected to fake pathology and radiological tests. “A facade of medical services has been created to fool the people of Punjab”, said Chugh while demanding a CBI investigation into the working of the Aam Admi clinics in the state.

He strongly condemned the AAP government in Punjab for misleading the entire state on health issues which are so crucial in a state where drugs and other problems have been afflicting the people endlessly.

Chugh said misleading figures were being projected by the Bhagwant Singh government regarding the number of patients visiting the clinics.

He said while an inquiry has been ordered in Delhi over its working, it is high time for Punjab to wake up to the mockery that the AAP government is playing in the name of providing health services.