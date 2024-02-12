Chugh grieves over loss of three-sisters in Ramban fire incident

Srinagar, Feb 12: BJP National General Secretary and In-Charge J&K Tarun Chugh on Monday expressed his heartfelt condolences to the family of the three sisters who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire incident in Tajnihal Danmasta area of Ramsoo Banihal.

He urged the government to provide compensation and support to the grieving family during this difficult time.

“My deepest condolences to the family of the three sisters who tragically lost their lives in a devastating fire incident last night in Tajnihal Danmasta area of Ramsoo Banihal, urging the government to provide compensation and support to the grieving family during this difficult time,” Chugh said.