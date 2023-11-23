Chugh mourns deaths of soldiers in Rajouri encounter

Srinagar, Nov 23: BJP national general secretary Tarun Chugh who is also the party incharge of J&K, today said that the Pakistan sponsored terrorism in J&K would be decisively wiped out shortly.

Mourning the death of security officials including two Army captains in a gunfight with militants in Rajouri, Chugh said the Modi government stands by every security official and the entire nation joins us to pay homage to the jawans who have laid down their lives fighting the militants.

Chugh said Pakistan sponsored terrorism has been wiped out of J&K to a large extent but still there are elements within the union territory which provide support to such anti-national forces.

He said the sacrifice of the security officials would not go waste and the militants would have to pay with their blood for trying to spread terrorism in J&K.