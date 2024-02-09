Chugh thanks PM Modi for conferring country’s highest civilian award to 2 former PM’s, agricultural scientist

Srinagar, Feb 09: BJP National General Secretary and In-charge J&K Tarun Chugh Friday thanked Prime Minister Modi for announcing Bharat Ratna award to former PM Narsimha Rao, Chaudhary Charan Singh and M S Swaminathan for their immense contribution in their respective fields.

“Heartfelt thanks to respected Prime Minister Modi ji for announcing the award of Bharat Ratna to Former Prime Minister and visionary leader Narasimha Rao ji, former Prime Minister, messiah of farmers Chaudhary Charan Singh ji and father of agricultural revolution M.S. Swaminathan ji. The contribution of Rao ji in improving our economy, M.S. Swaminathan ji in upliftment of agriculture sector and Choudhary Charan ji in leading India at critical times is unique. India’s highest civilian honor is a true tribute to the work these great men did for the country,” Tarun Chugh in a post on X said.