Chugh warns Mehbooba against inciting people over SC verdict

Srinagar, Dec 19: BJP national general general secretary Tarun Chugh, who is also the party incharge for J&K and Ladakh, today warned former Jammu and Kashmir chief minister Mehbooba Mufti against inciting the public sentiments against the Supreme Court verdict on abrogation of Article 370.

Strongly condemning her statement saying that the Supreme Court verdict was “not God’s verdict” Chugh said Mehbooba was indirectly trying to incite people of J&K against the Constitutional institutions.

Chugh questioned if she was doing it at the behest of the Pakistan ISI forces. He said it is time for her to start talking about Indian nationalism instead of looking across the borders to her mentors to mislead the people of J&K.

Chugh said Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s policies and programmes have started a new chapter in J&K following which terrorism has been stamped out to give way to tourism. People are looking for their growth and prosperity and are not prepared to fall prey to the politically misleading narrative of Muftis and Abdullahs.

He said Muftis and Abdullahs joining hands with Gandhis have been fooling people of J&K for long. But now the tide has turned and this fake narrative of Mehbooba would not work among the people who want peace and prosperity.