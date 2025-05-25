CM bringing governance to doorstep, rumors around Aga Ruhullah baseless: NC’s Tanvir Sadiq

Srinagar, May 25: National Conference (NC) chief spokesperson and MLA Zadibal Tanvir Sadiq on Sunday said that Chief Minister Omar Abdullah will continue to chair cabinet meetings at various locations including Gulmarg and Pahalgam to directly monitor developmental works as part of the “governance at the doorstep” initiative.

Speaking to media persons in Srinagar, Tanvir said, “The Chief Minister is chairing cabinet meetings wherever needed, and now he will be holding meetings in Gulmarg, Pahalgam and other areas as well to oversee developmental works personally. He is committed to reaching every door to ensure all public issues are addressed.”

Refuting recent rumors about senior NC leader Aga Ruhullah Mehdi quitting the party, Tanvir Sadiq termed the reports as “completely fabricated and baseless.” “Aga Sahab attended the recent working committee meeting, and I was present there. He did not walk out; he took permission to leave due to a family emergency following the death of a relative,” Tanvir clarified.

He further stated that all members, including Aga Ruhullah, unanimously supported the seven resolutions passed during the meeting, including the one related to special status. “Now some people who are not happy with these resolutions are attempting to create confusion and falsely suggest that Aga Sahab is unhappy with the party or governance. That is simply not true,” he said.

Tanvir said that every member of the NC working committee, including Aga Ruhullah, stood by the resolutions and the collective vision of the party.

Earlier, a news report sparked massive public discussion where it was reported that NC’s MP Aga Syed Ruhullah Mehdi walked out of working committee meet of National Conference held on Wednesday. The report also claimed that there was an exchange of heated argument between NC MP Aga Ruhullah Mehdi and National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah who is also CM of J&K UT. (JKNS)