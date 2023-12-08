Cold tightens grip on Kashmir; Pahalgam coldest at minus 4.8 degree Celsius

Srinagar, Dec 08: The cold conditions have tightened grip in Kashmir as the mercury continued to settled below freezing point across the Valley.

As per the details available with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), Srinagar, the summer capital of Jammu and Kashmir recorded a low of minus 2.4 degree Celsius.

Qazigund recorded coldest night of season at minus 2.4 degree Celsius while in Gulmarg, a minimum temperature of minus 3.0 degree Celsius was recorded.

Kupwara in north Kashmir recorded a minimum temperature of minus 2.5 degree Celsius.