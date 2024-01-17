Congress politicising Lord Ram function: Tarun Chugh

Chandigarh, Jan 17: BJP National General Secretary Tarun Chugh today lambasted Congress leaders including Rahul Gandhi for describing the consecration ceremony at Ayodhya a political function and said it reflected anti-Ram stance of the Congress leaders.

Chugh said the Congress had been always playing divisive politics much against the Indian cultural ethos.

The consecration function is a matter of national faith in which people of all castes and communities would be taking part. Lord Ram, he said, was a national pride but unfortunately it is Congress which is politicising the ceremony by deciding to abstain from it.

Chugh said at a time when the entire country was resonating with chants of Lord Ram the Congress was sounding a disruptive note much against the popular sentiment.

He said invitations to the Ayodhya function have been sent to one and all regardless of political concerns yet Congress cannot help adding politics to it. The Congress should take a lesson from what prominent figures like senior Congress leader Karan Singh have to say on the matter.

Chugh urged the Congress to respect the popular faith of the people of the nation.