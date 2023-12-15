Criticised over UPI services, J&K Bank issues clarification

Srinagar, Dec 15: Faced with a huge criticism for its faltering digital services, the J&K Bank on Friday regretted any inconvenience caused to customers due to migration of UPI service to a “state of the art” platform.

Despite issuing prior notifications about the downtime to its users, the digital services remained unavailable beyond the schedule, leading to inconvenience for the J&K Bank users on Friday.

This triggered angry reactions from the users with some taking to social media platforms to ridicule the services.

However, Deputy General Manager, IT Cell Mohammad Muzaffar Wani clarified that there was no service breakdown in the network, but the inconvenience faced by customers took place due to migration of UPI to another platform.

He said two lakh customers have successfully reset their pin on UPI in the last two days where as ten lakh transactions were recorded on online platforms. He advised bank customers to reset their pin after logging in.

“On December 13 the state-of-the-art UPI was migrated to another platform and in this regard prior message was sent to customers that the process may take six hours of time, but unfortunately it took more which led to inconvenience to customers due to the shift from one platform to another. The bank expresses its regret over inconvenience caused to our customers,” he said.

He added the bank is working on multiple initiatives to provide best services to its customers. “We had recently rolled out MPay Delight, and we are working to converge other services on the same app, which will provide major relief to our customers,” he said.