Cross border terror module busted in Kupwara, 5 LeT associates arrested: Police

Srinagar, Jan 27: Cross Border terror module involved in smuggling of arms and ammunition was busted in north Kashmir’s Kupwara by arresting 5 terror associates besides recovering arms and ammunition, police said on Saturday.

Police spokesperson said that acting on credible information police along with 9 Para Field Regiment busted the module involved in smuggling of various arms and ammunition sent by two PoK based LeT terrorist handlers namely Manzoor Ahmad Sheikh and Qazi Mohammad Khushal both at present operating from across the border.

The statement reads that based on this Zahoor Ahmad Bhat was arrested from whom so far various incriminating materials including one AK rifle, magazine, 20 AK rounds, two pistols and magazines were recovered.

It reads that preliminary investigations revealed that in the recent past the two handlers from across were in touch with Zahoor who hails from a village which is in proximity with LoC with various means.

“The consignments so dispatched to this side from across were thereafter delivered

to other terror associates who were in contact with Zahoor and the handlers as well. Based on the further leads, four more terror associates namely Khursheed Ahmad Rather, Mudassir Shafiq, Ghulam Sarwar Rather and Qazi Fazal Illahi have also been arrested, while arms and ammunition and other incriminating material recovered from them.”

It further reads that the case is being investigated expeditiously in a comprehensive manner to further unearth the conspiracy regarding the smuggling of arms and ammunition. (KNO)