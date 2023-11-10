CRPF trooper shoots himself dead in Qazigund

Qazigund, Nov 10: A Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) trooper allegedly shot himself dead with his service rifle near Jawhar tunnel in Qazigund area of south Kashmir’s Kulgam district, officials said.

An official told the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO) that CRPF trooper was on duty near B-top in Jawhar Tunnel area of Qazigund when he shot himself. “The CRPF man died on the spot,” he said.

He said that his body was shifted to hospital for postmortem and necessary legal procedures.

“The motive behind him taking this extreme step was not immediately known,” the official said—(KNO)