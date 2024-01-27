CSIR’s Republic Day tableau shines spotlight on ‘purple revolution’ through Lavender cultivation in Jammu & Kashmir

New Delhi, Jan 27: The Council of Scientific & Industrial Research (CSIR) celebrated India’s Republic Day by showcasing the remarkable strides made in the ‘Purple Revolution,’ brought about by the cultivation of lavender in Jammu & Kashmir.

CSIR’s scientific interventions have played a pivotal role in fostering the growth of lavender cultivation, transforming it from laboratory experiments to thriving markets and fostering the establishment of numerous agri-start-ups in the region.

As the ISRO tableau illustrating the triumphant Purple Revolution in the cultivation of Lavender in Jammu and Kashmir made its way down the Kartavya Path, a project particularly dear to Science and Space Minister Dr Jitendra Singh, the crowd responded with admiration. Numerous individuals stood up to appreciate the tableau, with ministers including Smriti Irani and Mansukh Mandaviya turning towards Jitendra Singh to express their commendation. They shook hands with him, acknowledging his dedicated efforts in the success of the Jammu and Kashmir project, his home region.

CSIR developed an elite variety of lavender specifically tailored for cultivation in the temperate regions of Jammu & Kashmir. The organization distributed free saplings and provided comprehensive agro-technologies to farmers, further supporting the initiative by installing distillation units for essential oil extraction in various areas of the region. The success of lavender cultivation in Jammu & Kashmir has earned it the moniker, the ‘Purple Revolution.’

The front section of the Tableau depicted expansive lavender cultivation, featuring a symbol of empowerment in the form of a 21st-century woman farmer from Jammu & Kashmir. The middle section highlighted CSIR’s scientific interventions, showcasing the provision of quality planting materials to farmers and featuring scenes of farmers actively engaged in lavender cultivation.

The rear section of the tableau emphasized the concept of agri-start-ups in India, illustrating the export of lavender-based products such as perfumes, oil, and incense sticks.

The all-women CSIR Tableau showcased achievements aligned with the government’s initiatives, emphasizing scientific developments that enhance farmers’ incomes, empower women (Naari Shakti), promote agri-start-ups, and facilitate global business.

In a final segment focusing on agro-mechanical technology, the tableau showcased India’s first women-friendly compact electric tractor, PRIMA ET11, developed indigenously by CSIR.