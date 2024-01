Srinagar, Jan22: Cyber Police Kashmir on Monday said that it prevented two victims from losing an amount of 7 lac from cyber criminals.

Taking on to the social blogging platform X, the Cyber Police Kashmir wrote, “Swift response from Cyber Police Kashmir prevented a potential loss of Rs 7,00,000 for two cyber fraud victims. We are committed to safeguarding citizens from online financial frauds, reads the blog.

It further urged people to be extra cautious when dealing online.