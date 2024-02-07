DC Jammu prohibits news portals from sharing posts having potential to disturb peace, harmony

Srinagar, Feb 07: The authorities in Jammu on Wednesday asked social media news portals operating in the district to refrain from posting messages that has potential to disturb communal harmony, cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquillity.

According to an order, the Deputy Commissioner Jammu said that it has been made to appear that there is a likelihood of serious breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquility which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties because of the disinformation that is being spread on social media platforms by posting/sharing of derogatory, discriminatory and provocative messages.

He said it is desirable that any breach of peace and order and disturbance of public tranquility which might cause grave danger to human lives and properties should be immediately prevented.

He added that there is sufficient ground to proceed under section 144 of The Code of Criminal procedure and prohibit the individuals and social media news platforms/portals operating in Jammu from posting/sharing any such post/message that has the potential to disturb the communal harmony, cause breach of peace and disturbance of public tranquility.

“The order shall come into force with immediate effect and any violation of this order shall invite punitive action under section 188 of Indian Penal Code, 1860,” he said. (KNO)