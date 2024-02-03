DDC Bandipora urges administration to act swiftly on post snowfall situation

Srinagar, Feb 03: DDC Bandipora and District Women’s Wing President Jammu Kashmir Apni Party Firdosa Akhtar on Saturday appealed to the district administration Bandipora to prioritize the clearance of snow on roads and ensure uninterrupted electric and water supply for the residents.

In light of the current weather conditions, which have led to considerable disruptions in daily life, Firdosa Akhtar underscores the paramount importance of swiftly addressing the challenges posed by the ongoing snowfall. Recognizing the critical role of accessible roads in facilitating emergency services, transportation, and the overall mobility of citizens, she emphasizes the urgent need for efficient snow clearance efforts.

Moreover, Firdosa emphasizes the significance of maintaining continuous access to essential utilities such as electricity and water during inclement weather. Ensuring uninterrupted electric and water supply is crucial for safeguarding the well-being of people, particularly during harsh weather conditions when reliance on these utilities is heightened.

She urged administration to mobilize all available resources and deploy them effectively to mitigate the impact of snowfall on the daily lives of citizens. It is imperative that concerted efforts are made to clear snow from roads promptly and to ensure the seamless provision of essential services, thereby minimizing inconvenience and ensuring the safety and welfare of the people.