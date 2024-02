Anantnag, Feb 04: District Development Member (DDC) Vessu in south Kashmir’s Qazigund on Sunday resigned from the Congress party.

Speaking with the news agency—Kashmir News Observer (KNO), DDC Vessu, Bilal Ahmad Deva said that the party has failed to address several issues, forcing his to resign from its basic membership.

He said that the party has been hijacked by its J&K chief Viqar Rasool Wani. When asked about his future plans, he said he will contest as an independent candidate.